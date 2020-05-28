Backstory of China’s Jean Dong behind Belt and Road deal with Daniel Andrews

A Chinese adviser who informed Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on his contentious Belt and Road deal with China rose to prominence after winning a beauty pageant.

Jean Dong, 33, conducts a business that was compensated 36,850 of taxpayer money to consult Mr Andrews until he signed up the October 2019 deal without consent from the national government.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a Chinese government plan to construct infrastructure and spend overseas, with deals signed all around the world.

As trade pressures with China bracket, Mr Andrews was urged to scrap the arrangement, which he asserts generates jobs for Victorians.

Federal Liberal MP Andrew Hastie advised Daily Mail Australia who Mr Andrews had’gone off the reservation by conducting his own foreign policy with China’.

In a succession of reports by The Australian, it’s been shown that Ms Dong was a vital figure behind the contentious deal – and she’s an intriguing backstory.

Ms Dong studied trade at Adelaide University before linking consultancy giant PwC within an ambitious 21-year old.

In 2011, elderly 24, she won the Australian division of that the Miss Chinese Cosmos Pageant, a worldwide beauty contest for girls of Chinese heritage.

She returned the next year to show the summit for her successor at Melbourne’s Crown Casino, allegedly watched by a host of powerful Chinese business-people and political characters such as Mike Yang and Gladys Liu.

Mr Yang was an advisor to then resistance leader Mr Andrews while Ms Liu, currently a national MP, has been an advisor to Liberal Premier Ted Baillieu.

Ms Dong subsequently put up numerous consulting firms and in 2014 maintained in an internet profile which she had been’heavily involved in advising Victorian state government on -Australian-Chinese engagement’.

In 2015, elderly 28, she put her up Australia-China Belt and Road Initiative firm, which afterwards consulted with the Andrews authorities.

The glamorous businesswoman, with a history in linking China with the remainder of the planet, boasted about her political sway in a YouTube video titled’Journey of influence’.

The footage provides a glance into Ms Dong’s lifetime, from her early days as a student journalist at Beijing to rubbing shoulders with governmental leaders, such as former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and notable Labor figure Bob Carr.

The footage starts with Ms Dong standing on a hill with that the Melbourne skyline behind her since she talks about the individuals who have motivated her until she speaks of her own achievement.

The video contains photos of her with Mr Turnbull, Mr Carr and the afterward Tasmanian Liberal premier Will Hodgman.

The former Chinese tv journalist proceeded to Australia to examine in the University of Adelaide. After graduating in 2009 she transferred to Melbourne to examine international law prior to taking to a consulting standing in PwC.

‘At the age of 21 I presented and convinced the PwC Australian leadership to consider Asia growth as a priority strategy and to achieve a clear advantage over its competitors,’ she states in the YouTube video.

‘At the age of 26 I successfully facilitated a mutual and long-term economic collaboration agreement through China-Australia free-trade agreement for both countries.’

The movie was filmed while she had been working as the managing director of Spark Corporation Group, The Australian reported.

The company focused on Chinese investment in Australian agriculture and resources.

Ms Dong explained it as’expansion of Australian businesses into Chinese markets through strategic partnerships’.

Mr Andrews is thought to have become linked with Ms Dong by his former advisor, Mike Yang.

Mr Yang and Ms Dong both attended a youth delegation into China at 2014. There were just 30 delegates to the Beijing summit )

The well-connected Labor Party surgical is thought to be the motive behind Mr Andrews’ strong relationship with China’s communist government.

Ms Dong was later tasked with promoting the Belt and Road Initiative to Mr Andrews.

During that time her pro-Chinese company was also paid to provide advice on the deal.

The company was awarded two taxpayer-funded contracts advising on China’s global commercial play in 2017-18 and 2019-20 worth $36,850 in total, The Australian reported.

The Andrews government did not immediately disclose the information, which it blamed on an administrative error.

‘The information from ACBRI provided invaluable insights to opportunities for Victoria originating from the BRI,’ a government spokesman told the publication.

‘An administrative error resulted in the initial of the designation maybe not being printed in the appropriate section’s 2017-18 yearly report. The moment of the deductions will probably be noted… as scheduled’

Ms Dong has praised leader Xi Jinping for his handling of COVID-19.

She was interviewed by the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, Guangming Daily, on March 27, and described Mr Xi s a’worldwide saviour’ in his response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Australian reported.

She praised him for’supplying assurance and instructions for the worldwide fight over the outbreak and economic expansion’.

Ms Dong said the Chinese president had taken the lead in the fight to get the pandemic under control.

According to Ms Dong, other nations are turning to China to imitate their handling of the virus.

‘China is the first significant nation to curtail the outbreak and resume function easily, therefore the Australian buddies around me paid particular attention to President Xi’s speech in the G20 leaders movie convention,’ she said.