Backlash in China after front-line doctor dies

Dr Hu Weifeng has turn out to be the most recent Wuhan doctor to die after contracting coronavirus





The dying of a front-line doctor in central China is upsetting a backlash towards the authorities’ dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hu Weifeng handed away on 2 June, after a four-month combat with Covid-19.

He made headlines in March, when his pores and skin turned black “due to liver dysfunction” throughout his remedy.

The actual explanation for his dying has not been made public however the information has triggered an outpouring of anger on Chinese social media websites.

Who was Hu Weifeng?

Dr Hu Weifeng was an urologist, who was treating sufferers on the Wuhan Central Hospital – the place Covid-19 was initially recognized.

He examined constructive for the virus in January, throughout the early levels of the Chinese outbreak, and was transferred to totally different hospitals for remedy the next two months.

His situation initially improved in mid-March; nevertheless, he then suffered cerebral haemorrhages in late April and May.

Hu Weifeng examined constructive for Covid-19 in January





Dr Hu Weifeng, and a colleague, heart specialist Yi Fan, went viral in April after official media publicised their “tough battle against the virus”.

Users of the favored Sina Weibo microblog had been surprised on the time to see that the pigmentation had modified in their faces, which media mentioned “could be due to abnormal liver functions”.

The two grew to become generally known as “the two black-faced Wuhan doctors”, they usually received nationwide reward for preventing again towards the virus, as each had been critically unwell.

The Communist Youth League referred to as them “angels who had fought with death”, and Weibo customers sympathised with simply how a lot they needed to endure on the front-line.

Dr Yi Fan's pores and skin additionally modified color whilst he was unwell





Social media customers commented on the time on how their pores and skin was a bodily “scar” that they needed to stay with, after preventing on China’s entrance line.

China Daily says that Dr Yi was solely discharged on 6 May, whereas Dr Hu appeared by no means to recuperate.

Worked at similar hospital as ‘whistleblower’

Many papers, together with the nationwide Global Times newspaper, have been noting that Dr Hu “worked in the same hospital as Li Wenliang”.

Dr Li grew to become generally known as China’s “whistle-blower” doctor, who first warned colleagues in regards to the virulence of the virus again in late December.

His dying sparked nationwide outrage, because it grew to become clear that the authorities had tried to silence him by giving him a reprimand.

It is unclear whether or not the 2 knew one another, as the 2 medical doctors labored in totally different departments. There are reportedly more than 4,200 hospital employees at the Wuhan Central Hospital.

Dr Li had posted an image of himself on social media from his hospital mattress





It’s additionally unclear whether or not they may have caught the virus off each other – each Li Wenliang and Hu Weifeng contracted the virus in mid-January, however Global Times says that some 68 members of employees examined constructive for Covid-19, and greater than 200 underwent medical statement.

The response to Dr Hu Weifeng’s dying, nevertheless, has been much like that of Dr Li Wenliang’s: pure anger.

The explanation for his dying has not been made public; nevertheless, Global Times says that “his situation was severe and he became emotionally unstable”.

Tens of 1000’s of Sina Weibo customers have used the hashtag #WuhanCentralHospitalDoctorHuWeifengPassesAway. While many are posting candle emojis – a standard observe to mark the respects of anybody who has died – others are questioning how he died, and are calling for high officers on the hospital to be sacked.

“When will the leaders of the Wuhan Central Hospital be held accountable?” one person requested. “This is the fifth medical worker to pass away at the Wuhan Central Hospital due to the coronavirus,” one other mentioned.

The anti-establishment newspaper Epoch Times, which is blocked in mainland China, says that senior staff at the hospital “severely suppressed the early warnings [of Covid-19] to medical staff, and forced them to be exposed to huge cases of the virus without protection”.

Some Weibo customers are dismissing Dr Hu’s “instability”, and questioning how the hospital’s management staff are feeling.

Concerns about transparency

There are additionally many on Weibo questioning the transparency of the hospital’s information, following Dr Hu’s dying.

“Hadn’t the patients in Wuhan been cleared a long time ago?” one Weibo person asks, receiving greater than 400 likes.

This has led to alarm that there should be many sufferers present process remedy for well being issues which can be a direct consequence of Covid-19, however have since examined unfavourable.

On 27 April, the National Health Commission mentioned that Wuhan had discharged all of its coronavirus sufferers.

There had been greater than 50,000 confirmed instances of Covid-19 in Wuhan. And the Wuhan Central Hospital was one of many worst affected hospitals.

The official Xinhua news agency says that “the number of deaths and the infection rate were the highest of any Wuhan hospital” throughout China’s outbreak.

BBC Monitoring stories and analyses information from TV, radio, internet and print media world wide. You can comply with BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.