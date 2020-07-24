Backlash as Turkey MP targets ‘successful’ Syria refugee – Middle East Monitor

A Turkish member of parliament has actually dealt with backlash after a ‘racist’ tweet targeting a Syrian refugee, Orient News reported.

Ilay Aksoy, of the nationalist Iyi Party, published a photo on Tuesday calling a young woman Syrian graduate and exposing recognizing individual information grumbling that the Syrian refugee had actually discovered a task in a state healthcare facility so not long after finishing with a degree in drug store.

The female has supposedly gotten online abuse as an outcome.

Turks and Syrians required to social networks to knock the centre-right political leader, revealing worry for the Syrian female’s security.

The questionable political leader ran in the 2019 Istanbul elections under the banner: ‘I will not give Fatih to the Syrians’

