Back to work and busy, Davenport and Bettendorf barber shops and hair salons are booked up | Local News

As quickly as Scott Pauli put down his cellphone, it might ring.

It was 9 a.m. on the primary day Scott County barbershops had been again in enterprise and it was continuous at The Dutchman’s.

Three chairs within the four-chair store (the center chair was not used to do social distancing guidelines) had been crammed and the parking zone was close to capability. Appointments, one each 30 minutes for the three barbers on responsibility, stand booked via Thursday, May 21.

Thursday, Pauli, who has owned The Dutchman’s for 20 years, stopped by his store to give it one last clear earlier than the Friday opening.

The cellphone rang from 10 a.m, till 2 p.m., with clients trying to get their identify in Friday’s (eight a.m.-6 p.m.) and Saturday’s (7 a.m.-Three p.m) appointment e-book.

“So much for cleaning,” Pauli joked. “I cleaned, however not within the time I needed to clear. It received carried out and we had a full e-book.”

For two months, The Dutchman’s, a 40-year staple on the nook of 35th and 16th streets, Davenport, has been darkish, a casualty of the coronavirus.