Back-to-school plans in flux for a US that set a record for new cases in one day

With the US school system in an upheaval because the pandemic began, several governors are starting to take sides in the debate between national leaders pushing for children to go to classes in person and local officials hesitant to congregate students before it’s safe.

“We all want to protect the safety of the children that are in schools,” Redfield said. “There’s really a public health crisis we are paying by not having these schools open and I think we really need to get that balance.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters the numbers will determine if the state must go back a phase in its reopening plan, in which case students may well not return to the classroom because they currently intend to.

Arkansas has pushed the first day of school back from August 13 to 24 to give districts time to conform to a blended learning plan, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Thursday.

In Florida, where there are especially high cases of new cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed the increase of cases against the education gap that can come from students learning at home. If Home Depot and Walmart can be open, so can schools, that he said.

And although American Academy of Pediatrics ultimately wants students to be right back in school, Florida’s statewide mandate to reopen schools goes against their guidelines, President Dr. Sally Goza said in an interview on NPR’s Morning Edition Wednesday.

“We know that it has to be safe, and we know that we have to try to decrease that transmission as much as we can,” Goza said.

Staggering numbers show the pandemic is not over for the US

Although states have relaxed restrictions and much more people have gathered in public spaces, the country’s leading infectious disease expert has been warning Americans throughout the week that the world is still “knee deep” in the initial wave.

“We’ve never really gotten out of it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with SiriusXM Doctor Radio airing on Friday.

North Carolina set a record Thursday for the highest amount of hospitalizations and posted the 2nd highest amount of cases for the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

“We’re continuing to watch with concern as COVID cases and hospitalizations increase,” that he said. “And though North Carolina isn’t a surging hotspot like some other states, we could be if we don’t stay strong in our fight.”

Texas and California set their own grim record with the highest amount of coronavirus deaths in a day because the pandemic began. And Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott doesn’t anticipate in a few days will bring any relief for the state.

“I think the numbers are going to look worse as we go into next week, and we need to make sure that there’s going to be plenty of hospital beds available in the Houston area,” Abbott said in an interview with KRIV-TV.

Experts say the US can stay open, however it has to be strategic

While it’s impossible to maintain stringent coronavirus restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy, there’s a middle ground, Fauci said.

“Rather than think in terms of reverting back down to a complete shutdown, I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process. Looking at what did not work well and try to mitigate that,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease told The Hill’s Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons.

The all or nothing approach to socialization, and in Florida’s case reopening too fast, contributed to the return of the virus, Fauci said on Podcast-19, FiveThirtyEight’s weekly podcast on Covid-19.

“There are some governors and mayors that did it perfectly correctly,” he said. “But what happened is that many of the citizenry, said, ‘You know, well, I’m either going to be locked down or I’m going to let it all rip.'”

Fauci has stressed the risk in congregating, and he recommended Thursday that the nation reevaluate recommendations on when to reopen bars and indoor restaurants, saying they pose one of the “real problems.”

Even with the restrictions currently in place, only half Nevada’s bars were found to be in compliance, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. As of 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday, bars in certain counties will be time for similar restrictions laid out in Phase hands down the state’s reopening plan.

Precautions become mandates in ‘a fight for our lives’

Also in the fight rising numbers, local leaders are moving from encouraging precautions like masks to mandating them.

At least 36 states plus DC and Puerto Rico have some form of mask requirement order in place, plus some cities require their use even when their states do not.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made masks mandatory Thursday for the 13 counties seeing the greatest spikes in of coronavirus cases. Businesses will never be required to power down, but social distancing may also be required in those counties.

“Mississippi is in a fight for our lives,” he said.

And for those fearing that taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus might have a negative impact on local economies, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told reporters Thursday that wearing a mask saves both lives and businesses from shutting down.

“If you are waiting to wear a mask until the Governor tells you to,” Polis said, “I hope you’ve heard that I’m telling you, and I’ve made it clear. Wear a d*** mask.”