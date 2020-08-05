“Back to school” photos of students without masks spark controversy | News

CHEROKEE COUNTY,Ga (CBS46)– Back to school photos that flowing on social networks from numerous city Atlanta counties are dealing with unfavorable attention.

Health specialists state school re-openings need to consist of efficient COVID-19 screening, contact tracing, deal with coverings and social distancing to take full advantage of security. But, some Georgia students who have actually returned to class are not following those procedures.

An image published on Sequoyah High School’s Instagram page reveals lots of students gathered together for a back to school image. After online criticism, the picture was erased from the account.

A comparable image of students outside of Etowah High School in Woodstock reveals teenagers bunched together on a school walkway without any face coverings in sight.

There is likewise an image from a Paulding County school of students packed into a hall method with just a few of them using masks.

“That is concerning and this is probably my biggest worry is the behavioral aspect,” statedDr Marybeth Sexton, of the Serious Communicable Disease Unit at Emory UniversityHospital

Sexton states that while there is speculation and a current research study that recommends more youthful kids might have a lower transmission rate, that …