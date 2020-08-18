Back to school during the coronavirus pandemic

Back-to-school season is striking in a different way in 2020. This year, first-day-of-school jitters are blended in with worries of a still-raging pandemic, households extended to their limitations, and financial disaster.

Schools throughout the nation are currently beginning classes, an unqualified mess that includes shifts to range knowing, positive reopenings, and reasonable reclosings. Hand sanitizer and laptop computers have actually changed knapsacks and lunch boxes as essential products for the class of COVID-19.

Decisions made by districts and systems might impact moms and dads, trainees, and neighborhoods for several years to come. COVID-19’s repercussions for schools resound far beyond health– touching education, policies, and tech. Parents of the nation’s approximately 56 million K– 12 trainees are searching for useful methods to handle range knowing. And instructors of trainees of any ages are attempting to find out how to teach from another location without being rather so remote.

We’re taking a week to dive into the battle, bringing you the point of views of moms and dads, instructors, trainees, nurses, bus motorists, and others who are doing their finest to make this pandemic school year work– even surrounded by COVID’s turmoil.