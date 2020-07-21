Back to School Apple deals event kicks off at B&H today

We start today’s deals with a new Back to School Apple Deals event from B&H. You can save up to $300 on the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, up to $350 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, up to $420 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with touch bar and more.

We then head over to Amazon, where we find last year’s Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $630. You get an unlocked device with 512GB in storage space, US warranty, and you save $370.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is also on sale. You can get this powerful laptop with a 13-inch touch-screen, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD with Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity for just under $1,000 after a $299 discount.

You can also get a new Acer Chromebook Spin with 8GB RAM and 128GB in storage for $529 at Best Buy right now. You save $100 from its regular price tag and a great laptop to work on the go.

Samsung’s 65-inch Ultra HD Smart TV is also on sale. You can get one for $700, which is more than $1,000 off its original $1,799 price tag. You can also get this TV with a new Soundbar from Samsung, as they are getting up to $300 off.

Finally, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 are going for $320.93 after a $79 discount. You can only get this price on the black color variant, but if you want the white color option, you would have to pay $349.95 for these wireless headphones with active noise cancelation and up to 17 hours of battery life.