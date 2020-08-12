Back from the dead? Stem cells give hope for revival of Malaysia’s extinct rhinos By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters Malaysian Professor Muhammad Lokman Md Isa holds a flask consisting of Sumatran Rhinoceros cells at a lab in International Islamic University, in Kuantan



By Joseph Sipalan

KUANTAN, Malaysia (Reuters) – Some skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that stay of Malaysia’s last rhino, Iman, who passed away last November after years of stopped working reproducing efforts.

Now researchers are pinning their hopes on speculative stem cell innovation to revive the Malaysian variation of the Sumatran rhinoceros, using of cells from Iman and 2 other dead rhinos.

“I’m very confident,” molecular biologist Muhammad Lokman Md Isa informed Reuters in his lab at the International Islamic University ofMalaysia

“If everything is functioning, works well and everybody supports us, it’s not impossible.”

The tiniest amongst the world’s rhinos, the Sumatran types was stated extinct in the wild in Malaysia in2015 Once it had actually wandered throughout Asia, however searching and forest clearance lowered its numbers to simply 80 in neighbouring Indonesia.

Iman, 25, passed away in a nature reserve on Borneo island, following enormous blood loss brought on by uterine tumours, within 6 months of the death of Malaysia’s last male rhino, Tam.

Efforts to get the …