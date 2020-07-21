Bachelor’s Michelle Money & Daughter Brielle Give Update Almost 4 Months After Horrifying Skateboard Accident

Four months after a scary skateboarding accident that placed her on life support, Michelle Money‘s daughter Brielle is “feeling a lot better!”

The Bachelor alum and her 15-year-old appeared virtually during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which was focused on the 2011 season featuring Brad Womack when Money was a contestant, to talk about the intense recovery journey and more.

Brielle shared:

“I’m feeling a lot better. I still kind of have a few side effects, but I’m recovering fast, doing well. I got released from all my therapies, it’s been good.”

So, so glad to hear it!!

Chris Harrison chimed in:

“We were so worried about you. Thank God – truly a miracle.”

As we’ve been reporting, the teen was involved in a scary skateboarding accident back in March which required brain surgery and being placed in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on her brain. After spending about a month in an intensive care unit in Salt Lake City, she was released from the hospital by late April after relearning how to walk and talk, as well as making major steps in recovery.

Her momma added:

“We’re so grateful. We did receive so many uplifting messages and prayers, and it really got us through.”

And looking back on her own past, the 39-year-old reflected on how “obnoxious” she was during her time on the reality series, but is so grateful for her now-boyfriend of four years, golfer Mike Weir:

“My life has been crazy since the show, but I have been so fortunate to find my true love. I am so grateful for everything I’ve been through that got me to this man. We are super committed and want to grow old together. He’s my perfect, perfect match. It’s incredible.”

Aww!!

Back in April, Miz Money shared on her Instagram how proud she was of her daughter’s accomplishments:

“This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never. As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month.”

We’re so glad Brielle is making such great progress on her recovery journey!!

You can hear more from Michelle in her virtual sit-down (below):

[Image via Michelle Money/Instagram.]