‘Bachelorette’ Star Mike Johnson Wants Convo with Hannah B on N-Word

Mike Johnson— among minority black males that attempted to charm Hannah Brown on “The Bachelorette”– states her use the n-word was outta line, as well as he would certainly like to instruct her a lesson.

Mike informs TMZ … “What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this bring light to the bridge of pop culture and racism within our country.” He goes on to discuss, “I’m inviting her and everyone to a conversation, in hopes to educate everyone that this type of behavior needs to be changed and is unacceptable. My aim is that in this moment we don’t divide, we come together, learn from this and create change for the better.”



He likewise informs us that on Sunday– when he initially attended to the detraction on social media sites– he had actually not seen the video clip of Hannah going down words while stating DaBaby‘s “Rockstar” verses.

Welp, he has currently as well as he’s obtained solid sensations. His action is a well balanced mix in between what Rachel Lindsay needed to state, as well as what an additional among Hannah’s ex-spouses, Tyler Cameron, claimed too.



Some individuals called Mike out at first for not supporting Rachel– that’s likewise African-American– however he placed that issue to bed ASAP.

ICYMI, Rachel– the very first black ‘Bachelorette’– really did not appear completely satisfied with Hannah’s apology, as well as she entered on her as well as anybody that isn’t black utilizing the n-word, also if it remains in tune. Tyler was extra flexible, stating we outta utilize this as a teachable minute.

It shows up Mike is breaking the distinction, however it’s noticeable he assumes re-education is required on Hannah’s component. That’s substantial, taking into consideration Mike was a follower favorite as well as apparently in the going to be the collection’ very first black ‘Bachelor’ He still could be, actually.