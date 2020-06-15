Bachelorette Star Hannah Brown Heroically Saves Drowning Man On White-Water Rafting Family Trip!

Quick thinking, Hannah Brown!

The former star of The Bachelorette sprang in to action and saved a guy from drowning while she was white-water rafting with her family at the Ocoee River in Tennessee over the week-end. We know this seems like something right out of a movie, and if we’re being honest, the details with this story are almost too perfect to be true!

But on Saturday, the man’s girlfriend casually posted in regards to the dramatic incident on Twitter, writing:

“How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today”

She continued from there, explaining how the 25-year-old ABC starlet didn’t hesitate to help whenever a strong water current capsized their raft:

“She was on the river around, our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft following the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!”

OMG! An unlikely hero and celebrity hiding within their midst… Amazing!

We know Miz Brown is quick on her behalf feet and quite athletic after winning big on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars, but who knew she had the strength to pull a full-grown man to safety such chaotic conditions?!

One commenter suggested the former reality TELEVISION star’s recent kickboxing sessions have “helped her strength to pull a grown man back on the raft,” to that the woman replied, “She is strong!!” The girlfriend added:

“She and her family were so nice! Her momma was so proud of her baby girl I loved it.”

Awww. We’re glad to listen to everyone is ok! Hannah’s brother, Patrick Brown, confirmed the crazy story by uploading pics with the group on Instagram, revealing that he assisted his sister with the rescue mission:

“Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s apart of the Coast Guard now… #rescuemission • •”

Again, we’re glad to listen to this proved well for everybody involved and also this certainly is an excellent look for Hannah!

This all comes just weeks after the reality TV star’s icky controversy over utilising the N-word while singing along to DaBaby‘s Rockstar on Instagram Live. After being slammed by Bachelor Nation for a number of weak and insincere apologies, Brown came back with a far more heartfelt video pleading for forgiveness where she asked fans to not defend her use of the racial slur.

Keep up the great work all over, gurl!

