‘Bachelorette’ star Chad Johnson strikes plea deal in domestic violence case

The outlet was likewise informed that his 4 other charges– corporal injury, battery, trespassing, and vandalism– were dropped in exchange for the deal to occur.

FORMER ‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR CHAD JOHNSON SPEAKS OUT AFTER ARREST FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ROBBERY

Johnson was sentenced to 36 months probation, domestic violence classes, and has a restitution hearing in a couple of months.

The truth TELEVISION star was jailed in February after entering into an supposed run-in with then-girlfriend AnnaliseMishler He dealt with the event in a video to fans at the time.

“Hey everyone, this is Chad Johnson and I want to take a second to talk to you about the current situation you’ve probably seen going on in the press with me arrested for robbery,” he stated.

“Me and my sweetheart [Mishler] separated the other night and I was ravaged. It resembled losing my buddy,” Johnson stated. “So I did what I haven’t done in two months and something that I promised I wouldn’t do anymore and that was to drink alcohol.”

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR CHAD JOHNSON SAYS HE’S ‘SEEKING HELP’ AFTER DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST

Johnson stated he stopped consuming since …