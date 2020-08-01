‘Bachelorette’ producers contacted ‘backup’ contestants 2 weeks into filming Clare Crawley’s season: report

Crawley, 39, was because of start filming “The Bachelorette” in March, however the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

DATING, REALITY SHOW PRODUCTIONS UNDERGOING ‘MAJOR OVERHAUL’ AMID PANDEMIC, EXPERT SAYS

Earlier this month, the hair stylist was provided a brand-new crop of males for Season 16 and the initial group of 32 males, 15 males were cut from the preliminary casting and 25 males were included.

The outlet reported in June that production on the extremely popular dating program would start in a single quarantined place as a protect versus the spread of COVID-19

‘BACHELOR’ HOST CHRIS HARRISON SAYS SHOW MADE HIM A BETTER MAN, FATHER: ‘I’M LESS OF A BLACK-AND-WHITE GUY’

The expert kept that the tea leaves indicate a possible problem in production when the group is relegated to “calling backup contestants and asking them to come to La Quinta within 24 hours.”

Going into production, host and executive manufacturer Chris Harrison stated some contestants hesitated to move on with filming the season provided the serious unpredictability the infection has actually provided.

“Are they going to be healthy enough? Are tasks going to be on the line if they leave? All of our lives are turned upside down, so it’s ignorant to …