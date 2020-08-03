‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown teases ‘new chapter’ after reality show journey: ‘Wouldn’t change a single thing’

Brown stated she drew out some antiques from her time on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” and “took a trip down memory lane” while backtracking journal entries and watching show clips.

“[I] could not assist however feel a little pleased with just how much I have actually developed ever since,” she composed.

In a video she discovered of herself right after an earlier episode of Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” Brown confessed in hindsight that she had no concept what “crazy mess” would ultimately happen.

“Oh sweet baby Han didn’t know then it was just the start of all the crazy mess she’d get into!” Brown stated. “I’ve had lots of highs and a lot of lows, and although I would prefer some things to have gone differently, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’m thankful for every single one of my experiences and the subsequent moments of growth, and of course, I’m thankful for all of you! Tough times don’t feel so rough when you have some pretty great friends on the internet rooting for ya along the way! Cheers, to new beginnings y’all!”

In addition to her time on the reality competitors, Brown delighted in ending up being the season 28 winner …