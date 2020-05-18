‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown apologizes, says she has ‘no excuse’ for singing the N-word during Instagram Live video

“Bachelorette” alum Hannah Brown, pictured in November, is “terribly sorry” after singing the N-Word during Instagram Live. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Hannah Brown, of The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars fame, is apologizing for utilizing the N-word during an Instagram Live.

“I owe you all a major apology,” Brown wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

“Bachelorette” Hannah Brown apologizes after utilizing the N-word on a Instagram Live video. (Screenshot: Hannah Brown through Instagram)

The offending video, from Saturday night time, has since been deleted (TMZ captured it), nevertheless it noticed Brown making an attempt to recall the lyrics to DaBaby’s “Rockstar” — particularly the half that goes: “With the pistol on my hip like I’m a cop / Have you ever met a real n**** rockstar?” — whereas making an attempt to recollect a TikTok dance.

Brown — who appeared in Season 23 of The Bachelor and Season 15 of The Bachelorette earlier than happening to win Dancing With the Stars in 2019 — was apparently first referred to as out by followers in the feedback and she advised that she didn’t understand she mentioned it.

“I did? I’m so sorry… No, I was singing… I’m so sorry,” she mentioned.

Her full apology was then issued on Sunday in a brand new story.

Among these voicing criticism of Brown early on have been different The Bachelor stars. Bekah Martinez (Season 22 of The Bachelor) posted a number of tales on the matter after initially writing, “How are folks nonetheless gonna defend CELEBS with entry to SOOO a lot privilege, data, and training saying the N-word…even when it is ‘simply the lyrics to a track’…particularly when that particular person had the wherewithal to skip over the F-word lyrics first.”

Rachel Lindsay (Season 21, The Bachelor and Season 13, The Bachelorette) did an 8-minute Instagram Live discussing why “non-black people should not use the word n****.” In it, Lindsay mentioned Brown ought to have completed higher together with her apology, which appeared in textual content in an Instagram Story.

“It’s easy to make a statement, it’s easy to hide behind words, but when you’re bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform … then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way that you said the word,” Lindsay mentioned. “I’m not discrediting the apology I’m just saying we can’t give people a pass for this. You have to hold people accountable for what they’re doing.”

