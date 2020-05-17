‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Apologizes for Dropping N-Word on IG



Hannah Brown is asking forgiveness to her followers for making use of the n-word on social media sites, and afterwards attempting to play it off like she really did not state it in all.

The ‘Bachelorette’ celebrity required to Instagram Sunday and also provided a complete mea culpa for the viral minute that began making the rounds over the weekend break– which revealed her vocal singing a track, among household, and also dropping the n-word as she stated verses, something she appeared to recognize was entirely improper and also cringe-worthy in the minute.

Later in the day, Hannah was back on IG Live and also discovered individuals calling her out for it, yet she really did not appear all set to police officer to it right after that and also there. She attempted playing stupid and also being shy concerning it, with an additional lady alongside her recommending it may’ve been her sibling.

It most definitely had not been however, and also Hannah lastly confessed her error, creating on IG … “I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”