‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley opens up about past abusive relationship

“There’s a lot that I went through that I want [the contestants] to know the hard, ugly, embarrassing struggles of my life to appreciate the woman that I am today, and I want a man to love me for that, and not just for the easy makeup and hair,” she stated. “Anybody can love you for the easy fun times and the smiles and the laughs.”

‘BACHELORETTE’ PRODUCER REVEALS HOW CLARE CRAWLEY’S UPCOMING SEASON WILL BE FILMED AMID THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Crawley added: “I want somebody to love me for all the hard stuff that I’ve been through. It’s been something that I’ve hidden for so many years.”

“The Bachelorette” then obtained candid about her greatest struggles.

“At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job making minimum wage being a hairstylist’s assistant when I first started doing hair. I was in an abusive relationship, and I just had lost my dad, too, so I was at, I would feel like the lowest of lows,” Crawley stated.

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR BECCA KUFRIN ‘TRYING TO WORK THROUGH’ DIFFERENCES WITH FIANCÉ GARRETT YRIGOYEN

Despite the hardships, she instructed Lindsay and Kufrin that overcoming all the pieces was her “superpower.”

She continued, “And after a while, you look back and you go, ‘I can’t believe how far I’ve come.’”

‘BACHELOR’ AND ‘BACHELORETTE’ FRANCHISE COUPLES WHO ARE STILL TOGETHER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crawley expressed that she hopes coming ahead about her abuse will resonate with viewers.

“It does get better and things can change,” she said. “I’m a courageous woman now. Even when I am weak, I still have the courage within myself to do hard things. That is something that I’m proud of now.”

If you or somebody is affected by home violence, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.