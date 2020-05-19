Bachelorette Alum Mike Johnson Slams Hannah Brown’s ‘Unacceptable’ Use Of The N-Word: ‘It’s Pretty Damn Simple To Me’

Another member of Bachelor Nation is talking out following Hannah Brown‘s recent controversy and as we’ve been reporting, the reactions haven’t been fairly.

Mike Johnson, who appeared on the Alabama native’s season of The Bachelorette, caught up with TMZ and reacted to the now-viral video of the star saying the n-word whereas singing alongside to a track, calling it completely “unacceptable.”

Johnson advised the outlet he needs to have an open dialogue with Brown about not utilizing the racial slur in hopes it’ll educate the plenty:

“What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this bring light to the bridge of pop culture and racism within our country. I’m inviting her and everyone to a conversation, in hopes to educate everyone that this type of behavior needs to be changed and is unacceptable. My aim is that in this moment we don’t divide, we come together, learn from this and create change for the better.”

The early fallout from the incident suggests persons are going to be speaking about this slip up for a while, and in line with the truth star, they need to at the very least be having the proper of conversations about it! It’s not too far off from what Tyler Cameron needed to say in regards to the broader implications of Hannah’s mistake.

The Air Force veteran and Demi Lovato‘s one-time flame additionally slammed followers who criticized him for not talking out sooner in a video posted to his IG Story over the weekend. He mentioned:

“I look at my phone, and I see a few people coming at me because I’m not defending women of color because of something that Hannah Brown did. She shouldn’t have said the N-word. It’s pretty damn simple to me.”

At the time, Johnson mentioned he hadn’t seen the clip of Brown saying the phrase and reiterated it’s not his job to observe what she’s as much as:

“People, don’t come at me like I’m watching everything that’s going on between all my cast members on the show.”

Hannah ought to’ve undoubtedly recognized higher — that’s 100% on her!

It’s unclear when and if Johnson’s proposed chat will truly occur but when it does, hopefully, he can get via to her in a approach that others haven’t. As we touched on earlier, a number of different alums have voiced their opinions on the matter together with Cameron and his pal Matt James, Bekah Martinez, Nick Viall, in addition to the franchise’s first and solely Black feminine lead, Rachel Lindsay. The season 13 star mentioned she spoke to Brown and was personally offended she wouldn’t apologize on-camera after being daring sufficient to broadcast it that approach within the first place.

After reflecting on her whirlwind weekend of drama, a supply tells E! News Hannah is basically going via it proper now:

“Hannah is extremely upset and embarrassed over the situation. She hadn’t realized what she’d done until after the fact, and is so disappointed in herself. It was a huge mistake and she feels awful.”

We guess she most likely needs she took Rachel’s recommendation in hindsight however hey, there’s nonetheless time! Miz Brown might pony up and do the fitting factor through the use of her large platform to at the very least TRY to make things better. But will she?

Your guess is nearly as good as ours! Reactions, Perezcious readers??? Let us know (under) within the feedback.