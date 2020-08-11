‘Bachelorette’ alum Mike Johnson slams franchise for lack of diversity: ‘It’s atrocious’

“It’s atrocious,” Johnson, 32, stated to Variety in concerns to the years without a varied lead. “There have been numerous, wonderful Black and indigenous people of color that could have been cast in the lead roles, and for the franchise to not to do that, it’s just terrible.”

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR RACHEL LINDSAY SAYS SHE USED TO BE ‘SO AGAINST’ DATING OUTSIDE OF HER RACE

He continued: “It should not have taken an outcry from the fans, who I absolutely adore — that was a clear sign that there is power in numbers, so I love the fans who signed petitions and things like that, but it shouldn’t have taken that. I hope that they do listen. And I hope that it’s not just the leads and contestants, but people in charge should also be diverse, as well.”

“I want ‘The Bachelor’ to be a representation of America. It’s supposed to be about love, and love comes in all forms and colors — not just White America,” the Air Force veteran stated. “If the program wishes to continue to be definitely fantastic, I would desire it to not just be the poster kid for the program with ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘Bachelorette’ who varies, however likewise individuals …