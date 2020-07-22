Bachelorette Alum Ali Fedotowsky Reveals She Suffered A Painful Miscarriage: ‘I Feel Sad For What Could Have Been’

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is opening up about a heartbreaking loss after suffering a miscarriage.

The previous Bachelorette star exposed the sad news by means of Instagram on Tuesday, stating she hopes that by sharing her story, it will assist other ladies feel less alone in their own comparable experiences. The 35- year-old and her hubby Kevin Manno currently share their 4-year-old child, Molly, and 2-year-old kid, Riley, together and were intending to include a 3rd kid to their gorgeous household prior to disaster struck.

In addition to publishing a picture of flowers and an image sending out love to those who have suffered fertility and pregnancy battles, the truth TELEVISION alum composed a prolonged, heartbreaking message which started:

“I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here. I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart. I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up). I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could’ve been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad. I want to share this because I think it’s important. I’m so uplifted and encouraged by the way I’m seeing social media change. Change from being a place where everyone shares the highlights of their life and now being a place where people share the good & the bad – the smiles & the tears.❤️”

Fedotowsky did her finest to reveal the “long story of how it all happened,” however noted she may never be “ready to fully talk about it.” However, she did go on to clearly information the “intense cramping” she experienced while passing the gestational sac one early morning, which suggested that her child was gone:

“I was in complete shock when it happened. I sat and stared at it for hours – not able to fully comprehend what happened. And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating. Actually, being completely exhausted for weeks was one of the first signs that I was pregnant.”

Wow That sounds definitely terrible and we can’t picture how painful that awareness needs to have been for her. Ali concluded her post by sending out a virtual hug to the mothers out there who have actually experienced a comparable loss:

“🌸 I’m writing this post to let others know who have experienced pregnancy loss know that I see you & feel you. We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years. But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid – whatever they may be❤️ With love, Ali #miscarriage #”

The complete wholehearted post (above) absolutely struck home with fans and fans, and Fedtowosky followed up with another IG story message filled with thankfulness for the assistance today:

The doting mother’s picture-perfect social networks feed has lots of charming shots of her kids, so, we can picture just how much she dealt with sharing this. It simply goes to reveal you never ever understand what somebody is truly going through …

Our ideas and prayers head out to her and her household as they’re processing this loss.