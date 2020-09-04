Bachelor Villain Juan Pablo Galavis Back To Harassing Clare Crawley After Splitting With His Wife

Looks like Juan Pablo Galavis is single and prepared to stir the pot.

The dissentious previous Bachelor has as soon as again stuck his nose in business of his ex, this season’sBachelorette Clare Crawley His most current little bit of undesirable commentary follows a brand-new promotion for the upcoming season of the juggernaut truth program, which portrays an eventful face-off in between the set on his season of the program back in 2014 (where Crawley informed him, “I would never want my children having a father like you.” Ouch!).

Reacting to the clip, Galavis tweeted:

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?

PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE…”

It’s uncertain who precisely the truth star is calling out here– Clare? (When he stated “Clare got over,” did he suggest Clare is over it, or was he informing Clare he himself is over it?) Or maybe this is a call out of the franchise itself, for milking his atrocious minute?

Regardless, when a fan countered that HE might be the “Juan” not over it, Galavis rapidly countered:

“I was OVER it since my season ENDED…”

Really?! This isn’t the very first time he’s taken a jab at …