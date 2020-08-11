Bachelor Star Nick Viall Responds To Ex Vanessa Grimaldi Revealing She’s Engaged AGAIN!

Congratulations remain in order for Vanessa Grimaldi!

The 32- year-old previous participant on The Bachelor required to Instagram on Monday to reveal her excellent news: she stated yes to partner Joshua Wolfe, and the 2 are formally engaged after openly dating for a little bit more than a year and a half!

Of course, Grimaldi was formerly engaged to Nick Viall after appearing on his season of the hit truth TELEVISION program back in2017 Their relationship didn’t exercise and quickly fizzled after the program ended as Grimaldi, a French- speaking Canadian born in Montr éal, decided to remain in her house city instead of transfer to Los Angeles full-time to be with Nick.

The instructor and truth TELEVISION alum took a trip to Qu ébec City with Wolfe ahead of her engagement this weekend, displaying highlights consisting of the couple’s hotel setting, outside yoga sessions, and more over the vacation. Then, the conclusion came when le business person proposed on a set of stairs embellished with a sensational screen of lights, falling to a knee and taking Grimaldi to tears:

Awww! Follow that up with a champagne toast, and you have actually got the most unforgettable weekend EVER! Grimaldi kept in mind as much in her article together with that series of images (above), as she …