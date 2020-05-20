Bachelor Star Amanda Stanton Defends Decision To Drive Out Of State To Get Her Hair Done!

While many are nonetheless battling their quarantine haircuts and ready for barbershops and salons to ultimately reopen, Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton proved she’s prepared to go the additional mile to maintain up her look!

The starlet is dealing with main backlash after revealing she took a street journey from California to Arizona along with her children for an appointment along with her stylist, however because it seems, she doesn’t give a f**okay what indignant followers must say about it!

Stanton revealed the deetz of her interstate travels on Monday by way of her Instagram Story, whereas sharing a sultry snap of her new ‘do. She started:

“Drove very very far to get my hair done & may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I’m scared to use public restrooms. But it was worth it.”

Amanda continued, including she felt “like a new person” and has “never been so early to a hair appointment in my life,” earlier than sharing a set of glam pictures that includes her 8-year-old daughter, Kinsley. Ch-ch-check out the brand new look (beneath):

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than followers had one thing to say about her making the journey whereas CA stays below safer-at-home orders. However, the three-time actuality TV starlet defended her choice to journey out of state:

“I’ve been very strict with staying home since 3/14. I haven’t even gone to the grocery store.”

Stanton defined her logic and timing behind the dangerous tour:

“I hadn’t had my hair done since January and my hairstylist who I’ve been doing to for years JUST opened her salon. I thought I’d rather when she JUST opened than later when more people had been there.”

Here’s a take a look at her followers making an attempt to maintain up with the maths:

The momma of two stated she took some precaution and bought examined for COVID-19 earlier than leaving, noting her outcomes have been adverse. She and her kids even have plans to move house and “quarantine again before we see family or anyone,” which is unquestionably a good suggestion! Amanda continued her protection:

“Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do. To each their own! I’m confident that I’ve been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum stated she’s been “really good” about doing her half all through the pandemic and addressed those that are pissed about her sharing the journey on social media:

“[I] posted because I really don’t think I have anything to hide. I choose to be honest with you guys when I could choose not to be. I’ve seen so many people traveling by plane, hanging out in groups etc and doing much worse and not receiving ANY hate.”

Well, she’s bought some extent there about others breaking the foundations, however we’re not so positive about “not receiving any hate” for it. Amanda, for her half, looks like she’s uninterested in the backlash since she turned off the feedback on her submit!

Who would’ve guessed that getting your hair performed can be such a scorching button concern amid the coronavirus pandemic? With some prioritizing their “right” to get glammed up over following tips and saving lives?? Crazy occasions we’re residing in, Perezcious readers!

Do U assume Amanda did something improper right here? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback.

