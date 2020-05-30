Bachelor Nation’s Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Call It Quits!

It’s over for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph!

On Friday, the Bachelor stars introduced their break up through Instagram, simply two months after Randolph and her household helped nurse Underwood again to well being following his coronavirus analysis.

Along with a collection of photographs from their relationship, Cassie shared:

“First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives.”

She concluded:

“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

And over on Colton’s web page, he saved issues on the marginally shorter aspect. The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant wrote:

“Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

According to a People insider, the pair are hoping to stay pals regardless of the breakup:

“This is definitely amicable. It was a mutual breakup. Colton and Cassie are still good friends, and they want to stay friends. It’s definitely a priority for them. Colton is sad, but he’s looking forward to what the future may bring.” After beginning their relationship in November 2018, the couple briefly break up for 2 days in August 2019, which Colton revealed in his memoir The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV. A second supply shared:

“The breakup happened recently. And they put a lot of thought into it. Ultimately, Colton and Cassie just weren’t on the same page. Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he’s been ready for a long time. And Cassie just wasn’t ready. They both knew it wasn’t going to work.” Sending them each love! Let’s hope they’re in a position to really keep pals regardless of the break up.

