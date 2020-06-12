‘Bachelor’ names its first-ever black lead

James appeared on “Good Morning America” for the announcement in addition to the show confirming the news headlines on its official social networking accounts.

“It’s official…your next Bachelor is @mattjames919!” the show tweeted.

According to reports, James is a property broker and entrepreneur. He was previously set to be a contestant on Clare Crawley’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” prior to the coronavirus pandemic postponed production.

James is reportedly a close friend and roommate of Bachelor Nation favorite Tyler Cameron.

“Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to participate Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season. When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the advantage of time to become familiar with Matt and all agreed he would create a perfect Bachelor,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement Friday.

“We know we have a responsibility to ensure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the planet we are now living in and we’re proudly operating to our audience. This is merely the beginning and we’ll continue to do something with regard to diversity issues with this franchise. We feel so privileged to own Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we can not wait to embark on this journey with him.”

Season 25 of “The Bachelor” is scheduled to premiere in 2021.