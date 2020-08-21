Bachelor In Paradise Hell! Krystal Nielson Files For Divorce From Chris Randone – Here’s What Went Wrong

Well, it’s officially over.
Of course, we already knew popular Bachelor Nation alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone had separated after not even a full year of marriage. But now, we’ve learned the starlet has officially filed for divorce, moving the split forward in its official legal process.
Related: From ‘The Bachelorette’ To Betrayal! This Is Crazy!
Randone, 32, first revealed that he’d received the official divorce docs “not too long ago” during an interview with Us Weekly that was published on Friday.
In the chat with the gossip mag, the daily fantasy sports expert and author was remarkably candid about the whole breakup process, opening up and saying (below):
“It’s a crazy process, even though I’m still legally married, you know, it’s something that is a memory now. But here’s the interesting thing. I look at this as like a moment of gratitude and I know that’s probably crazy for anyone to hear this, but you know, you always got to come from a place of love and compassion. There are just things in life that you can’t control, and I’ve accepted that, but more importantly, I’ve also looked at it as I’m grateful for those few years. I think I had so much energy putting into the relationship that I abandoned myself. And so now, I’m making sure that I’m a…