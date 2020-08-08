‘Bachelor’ alum Melissa Rycroft admits she still hasn’t seen her season: ‘It feels like a lifetime ago’

As Bachelor Nation fans keep in mind, Rycroft won the season however was disposed by Mesnick throughout the “After the Final Rose” episode. He went on to wed runner-up, MollyMalaney The couple shares a 7-year-old child, while Jason has another kid from a previous marital relationship.

In “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!,” which is set to air on Monday, host Chris Harrison asks Rycroft: “What was your first thought when you heard, Hey, we’re going to go back and watch your season of ‘The Bachelor’?”

According to People magazine, who has a sneak peek of the episode, Rycroft, 37, admits: “Gosh. Well, first, I’ve still never seen my season of ‘The Bachelor.’ I’ve never seen that infamous ‘After the Final Rose.’ I’ve seen clips and stuff.”

But the possibility of viewing is odd to her, she stated.

“It’s just really surreal, because it feels like a lifetime ago,” Rycroft stated. “It feels like I was a different person then.”

Rycroft previously opened up to Fox News about the now-infamous minute that played out reside on nationwide …