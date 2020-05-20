‘Bachelor’ alum Amanda Stanton criticized for driving 12 hours to get her hair done

Amanda Stanton, of The Bachelor fame, drove from L.A. to Arizona and again to get her hair done this week — roughly 12 hours roundtrip — and is going through backlash over it.
It began when the fact star shared a photograph of her rejuvenated locks and stated it was the work of hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen. It’s nonetheless just a few weeks till hair salons are allowed to reopen in California, so Stanton drove to Rasmussen’s new salon — with daughter Kinsley in tow — in Gilbert, Ariz.., for her glam.
In an Instagram Story, she defined that she “drove very very far” to get to the salon and “may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I’m scared to use public restrooms.” That stated, she famous, “It was worth it” as a result of she feels “like a new person.”
While there have been loads of commenters who may relate — how is your hair trying lately? — the mother of two was criticized by others, together with one one who known as her “vain” for selecting “beauty over health.” That led her to additional clarify her choice.
Stanton wrote that she has been staying at dwelling since March 14 and “I haven’t even gone to the grocery store.” Because she hasn’t had her hair done since January and Rasmussen opened a brand new salon, she felt comfy going.
“There were only a few people in the salon … and II knew every single person … very well… Not a single person in there was a stranger,” she stated, doubtless referring to fellow Bachelor star and pal Corinne Olympios, who additionally had her hair done by Rasmussen. (For what it’s price, nearly all of commenters merely informed Olympios she seemed stunning.)
Stanton went on to say that she had a COVID-19 check prior to taking the street journey — and he or she plans to quarantine now that she’s again in L.A.
“Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly I have nothing else to do,” she wrote. And having to isolate for just a few weeks is “something I am willing to do. To each their own!”
She additionally identified that individuals have been flying, hanging out in teams “and doing much worse and not receiving any hate.”
On Tuesday evening, Stanton wrote on Instagram that she was “really affected by some of the backlash” over her hair appointment.
She added that, “Aside from the backlash … I feel so much better now that I got my hair done and Kins had the best day ever at the hair salon. She told me, ‘This almost feels like a normal day’ and it made my heart cry happy tears.”
Hair salons in California are anticipated to open within the coming weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Salons in Arizona reopened earlier this month in a restricted capability.