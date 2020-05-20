‘Bachelor’ alum Amanda Stanton criticized for driving 12 hours to get her hair done

Amanda Stanton, of The Bachelor fame, drove from L.A. to Arizona and again to get her hair done this week — roughly 12 hours roundtrip — and is going through backlash over it.

It began when the fact star shared a photograph of her rejuvenated locks and stated it was the work of hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen. It’s nonetheless just a few weeks till hair salons are allowed to reopen in California, so Stanton drove to Rasmussen’s new salon — with daughter Kinsley in tow — in Gilbert, Ariz.., for her glam.

In an Instagram Story, she defined that she “drove very very far” to get to the salon and “may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I’m scared to use public restrooms.” That stated, she famous, “It was worth it” as a result of she feels “like a new person.”



While there have been loads of commenters who may relate — how is your hair trying lately? — the mother of two was criticized by others, together with one one who known as her “vain” for selecting “beauty over health.” That led her to additional clarify her choice.



Stanton wrote that she has been staying at dwelling since March 14 and “I haven’t even gone to the grocery store.” Because she hasn’t had her hair done since January and Rasmussen opened a brand new salon, she felt comfy going.



“There were only a few people in the salon … and II knew every single person … very well… Not a single person in there was a stranger,” she stated, doubtless referring to fellow Bachelor star and pal Corinne Olympios, who additionally had her hair done by Rasmussen. (For what it’s price, nearly all of commenters merely informed Olympios she seemed stunning.)