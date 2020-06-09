BabyNames.com makes a powerful statement in honor of the black lives lost to police violence

“Each of these names was somebody’s baby,” the website reads.
Instead of the standard common identify rankings and pictures of infants, the website’s homepage reveals a black field with dozens of names, all belonging to black Americans who’ve died due to police violence or, in a few instances, at the hands of civilians.
It’s a comparatively surprising message from the website (and a collapsible one which guests can exit out of if they need), and one other instance of corporate entry into the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Black Lives Matter” grew to become a acquainted phrase throughout the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, which erupted after 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by police. But most corporations have solely began to help the motion and embrace the phrase now, as hundreds of Americans be part of protests nationwide to demand justice for black Americans and accountability from police.
Companies like Amazon, Netflix and and Nike have shared messages in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion. In some instances, corporations are acknowledging their very own failings and the racism inside their constructions.
Many of the company statements have been criticized as empty gestures. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement on the protests was widely derided, as he presided over the league when quarterback Colin Kaepernick started his kneeling protest of police brutality. Kaepernick hasn’t been signed to a team since 2017, which many credit score to his political opinions.
And when Twitter began attaching warning labels to President Donald Trump’s tweets that contained false data, Facebook caught flack for refusing to do the identical. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he’d donate $10 million to teams preventing for racial equality however agreed that the firm “needs to do more.”
Notably, Philando Castile’s demise after being shot by police in 2016 was captured on Facebook Live, as have been a few other fatal encounters with police.