Babylon Health data breach: GP app users able to see other people’s consultations | UK news

Babylon Health has suffered a data breach involving confidential affected person info, with users of its GP video session app allowed to see other sufferers’ appointments.

The breach emerged when one among its users found they’d entry to video recordings of other sufferers’ consultations.

Babylon later mentioned a small variety of UK users may see every other’s periods and that the issue was a restricted software program error and never a “malicious attack”.

In a press release supplied to the Guardian, Babylon Health mentioned: “On the afternoon of Tuesday 9 June we identified and resolved an issue within two hours whereby one patient accessed the introduction of another patient’s consultation recording.”

“Our investigation confirmed that three sufferers, who had booked and had appointments at this time, have been incorrectly offered with, however didn’t view, recordings of other sufferers’ consultations by way of a subsection of the consumer’s profile inside the Babylon app.

“This was the results of a software program error relatively than a malicious assault. The drawback was recognized and resolved rapidly.

“Of course we take any security issue, however small, very seriously and have contacted the patients affected to update, apologise to and support where required.”

The firm mentioned it had notified the Information Commissioner’s Office.

Affected users have been within the UK. No worldwide users have been affected.

Babylon permits its members to converse to a physician, therapist or other well being specialist by way of a video name on a smartphone. It has greater than 2.three million registered users within the UK.

Babylon consumer Rory Glover told the BBC when he logged onto the app there have been about 50 movies within the session replays part of the app that didn’t belong to him.

“You don’t expect to see something like that when you’re using a trusted application. It’s shocking to see such a monumental mistake made,” he mentioned.

Glover mentioned he wouldn’t use the Babylon app once more.

“It’s an issue of doctor-patient confidentiality,” he mentioned. “You expect anything you say to be private, not for it to be shared with a stranger.”