Baby struggles to say ‘cucumber’ as she copies her father in adorable video

This is the adorable second {that a} one-year-old tries to pronounce the phrase ‘cucumber,’ with hilarious outcomes, whereas on a stroll with her dad.

Baby River makes an attempt the phrase whereas strapped to her father in a child service as the duo stroll in West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire.

River’s dad Olly Huddle, who recorded the stroll on May 4, says to his daughter: ‘Say cucumber.’

River, who’s carrying a chunky cream cardigan and a cute hair tie, tries her hardest and comes out with child discuss.

Olly tries once more to immediate his daughter and River hilariously babbles away.

Struggling not to snort Olly says: ‘Say cucumber,’ as River tries repeatedly however simply speaks in gibberish.

River and her dad Olly Huddle commonly seem on social media with the adorable ‘cucumber’ video receiving practically 500ok views on TikTok @dadlifewithriver.

River has additionally just lately grow to be an enormous sister to child Meadow.