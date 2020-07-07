Baby seal is pelted with rocks by beachgoers after the curious animal approached them in Kazakhstan 

Shocking footage shows the moment beachgoers pelt stones at a baby seal after the curious animal approaches them in Kazakhstan.

The brutal incident was filmed in the city of Aktau located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea and shared to social media yesterday.

In the video a playful grey seal pup can be seen swimming near among the city beaches, coming close to the shore before being showered with boulders and stones.

An unnamed local resident captured a video of the perpetrators, thought to be tourists, laughing as they aim rocks at the pup and shared it to Instagram where it was met with outrage from animal lovers.

Kazakh model Yevgeniya Mukasheva then shared the video to her followers with the caption: ‘If an animal comes in your area, it means it trusts you.

‘How could you throw stones at the defenceless pup and laugh? Have you lost your mind?!’

Commenting on the incident, Kazakh authorities expressed their disapproval and urged everybody to show respect to the environment.

Saken Dildakhmet, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources told: ‘The way people acted in the video is outrageous and wild.

‘Such an attitude could cause a great injury to the fauna of the Caspian Sea and adversely affect the behaviour of those animals who may become aggressive and attack people.

‘We request you to show respect to nature.’

The seals are curious animals and they usually approach people, say the environment authorities.

Mr Dildakhmet added: ‘The seal in the clip is young and playful. The seals are mostly very friendly and curious marine mammals. We should admire them.’

Reports of the animals biting swimmers in the nearby Mangistau region last month might have sparked the violent reaction from the people in the video, reports NURKZ.

Several children and an adult were reportedly taken fully to hospital for a rabies shot after being bitten by the seals.