Baby Monitor, VAVA 720P 5″ HD Display Video Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio, IPS Screen, 900ft Range, 4500 mAh Battery, Two-Way Audio, One-Click Zoom, Night Vision and Thermal Monitor

Updates on V1.3 version ( December 5 )

Solved the problem about the volume is too low

V 1.2 version solved the problem about unable to charge and screen remained blank or black

Statement by the Jury:

The VA-IH006 makes it possible for parents to conveniently monitor their child thanks to its discreet appearance, extended functionality with interchangeable lenses and the remote control unit with monitor.

Crisp and Clear Real-Time Images

VAVA adopts the latest technology and combines it with an industry-leading 5” screen and a sharper 720P resolution to display a full color view of your baby’s room in real time.

Monitoring Your Baby Has Never Been Easier

VAVA makes monitoring your baby effortless. Voice detection lets you know when you baby is crying, whilst the LED’s light up to show sound even if audio is muted. What’s more, the built-in thermostat monitors the temperature of the nursery.

Simple to Use

Auto-Pilot: Long press the ‘OK’ button and the camera will automatically pan your baby’s room Zoom: Press to 2X zoom and 4X zoom your baby up close, without disturbing them Two-Way Talk: Navigate to the ‘Talk’ shortcut to start talking with your little one.

Impressive Battery Life

Believing that baby monitors should work day and night, VAVA included a 4500mAh large battery to increase the monitor’s battery life.

Effortless Monitoring: LED noise indicators and an external thermostat keep you accurately updated on your baby’s wellbeing; set to the highest to alert even the heaviest sleeper or set to low volume to hear only loud noises with 7 volume levels

Always Feel Connected: Turn on the VAVA monitor in a snap second to instantly check what’s happening when your baby murmurs; features 2X, 4X zoom and an auto-pilot panoramic mode to scan your baby’s nursery, no waiting around for any app or setup

Up to 24hr Battery Life: Built in 4500mAh rechargeable battery lasts for 12hrs in display mode, 24hrs with the display turned off for full-day monitoring of your baby

More Stable Wireless Connection: VAVA baby monitor delivers smooth video from anywhere in your house within a 480ft – 900ft range, to always keep your little one in sight no matter you’re if you’re in the study room or the kitchen.