Baby HOW SOON?! Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together!

Apparently, congratulations remain in order for Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, as they are stated to be expecting their first child together!

According to a brand-new report from The Sun, the couple (above, inset) kept their pregnancy peaceful amidst the coronavirus pandemic lockdown duration, however they are “over the moon” about ending up being moms and dads in simply a matter of WEEKS. Seriously??

A source informed the outlet the 2 are making the “last preparations” at their vast Suffolk, England house prior to inviting their baby into the world this summer season. Sharing more about the personal set’s huge news and why nobody saw it was coming, the expert stated:

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.”

The source included:

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

Neither Ed nor Cherry have actually reacted to the outlet’s …