Baby found ‘gasping for air’ was beaten to death, cops say | Crime and Courts

The mom of the kid referred to as 911 and said one thing was improper together with her child, police stated.

The Hammond Fire Department transported the infant to the hospital and notified police. Due to her extreme accidents, she was later transported to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, the place she was taken off life help days later.

Charging paperwork filed Friday allege Gonzalez was a brand new, live-in boyfriend on the sufferer’s mom’s Hammond residence, and routinely did cocaine and drank.

In an interview with police, the mom stated Gonzalez was at her home the day of the incident and they determined to order a pizza. While ready for supply, she stated she put her toddler daughter, Anayelli, down for a nap and jumped within the bathe for about 12 or 13 minutes, information state.

The mom stated she posted a photograph of Anayelli on SnapChat simply prior to placing her down for a nap, and she had no marks on her then, information state.

After the bathe, she observed Gonzalez had turned the tv quantity all the best way up, information state. When she checked on Anayelli, she stated she heard her gasp for air twice. When she picked Anayelli up, her head “flopped” again, and her left ear was crimson and swollen, information state.