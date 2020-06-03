‘Baby dragons’ go on display for the first time in Slovenia | Travel

I visited Postojna Cave in one other life. It was mid-March – the final days earlier than Europe went into lockdown. I went to Slovenia’s most well-known cave system to witness one thing which may now, in the shadow of pandemic and imploding economies, appear frivolous: a sneak peek at what was to be the first public display of not too long ago hatched olms: blind, worm-like amphibians which might be considered one of nature’s most exceptional underground creatures. But barely had the younger olms settled into their new vivarium than Postojna Cave closed to guests for the longest time in its 200-year historical past.

Postojna’s 24km cave system – 50km south of the capital Ljubljana, and only a 40-minute drive from Trieste in Italy – is considered one of Europe’s most-visited subterranean points of interest. In pre-Covid-19 years practically 1,000,000 vacationers took the red-and-yellow prepare by means of its caverns into a floodlit, cathedral-size chamber – and Postojna’s most-photographed rock formation, the five-metre-tall “Brilliant” stalagmite. They would file previous a tank of grownup olms, with its dim purple lighting to guard their photosensitive skinsand go to the world’s solely underground publish workplace, full with its personal stamp and postmark.









The White Hall at Postojna Cave



Slovenia has fared higher than a lot of its European neighbours by means of the Covid-19 disaster – with 1,473 circumstances and 109 deaths up to now. Bars and eating places reopened on 5 May and on Wednesday the lights will go up once more in Postojna Cave. Public well being measures embrace 1.5-metre social distancing, obligatory masks, the sanitising of kit in between excursions, and a restrict of 60 individuals per prepare (as a substitute of the ordinary 116). On Monday 8 June, the younger olms, or, as everybody in the cave calls them, the “baby dragons”, will finally go on display.

If olms are dragons, Primož Gnezda, a blond biologist with a beatific smile and complexion untroubled by the solar of the over-world, is their handler. As Postojna’s resident biologist, he spends his days in the cave, observing creatures that stay stubbornly mysterious, even to scientists who dedicate careers to their examine.













A mom olm guarding her egg



Local legend had it that the olm (often known as the proteus or human fish) was the offspring of cave-dwelling dragons – it’s nearly as good a method as any of explaining the unusual, pink wrigglers that have been washed out of the caves after heavy rain. The reality is hardly much less extraordinary. Olms are neotenous, which means they preserve juvenile traits for all of their 100-year lifespans – they by no means lose the pink exterior gills that appear like sea anemone tentacles. At 30cm lengthy, grownup olms are the world’s largest subterranean animals; these aquatic salamanders are additionally blind, sensing mild and vibration by means of their pores and skin and sensory pits on their heads. Their hearts beat simply twice a minute, they usually can go greater than a decade with out meals.

A display of grownup olms has been a part of Postojna’s providing since the early 19th century (they’re talked about in a 1868 Baedeker Guide), however the creature thought-about by some to be Slovenia’s nationwide animal had by no means bred in captivity in the nation earlier than (the French, to Slovenian chagrin, managed it in the 1950s). Nor had olms ever been seen breeding in the wild. So when, in 2017, a translucent spherical olm egg appeared on the glass of Postojna’s important vivarium, Gnezda and his colleagues couldn’t consider their luck. More eggs appeared. The nation held its breath for an agonising 120 days earlier than 22 infants hatched in the underground laboratory.













This olm shall be joined by it’s sibling in just a few days. Photograph: Ziga Intihar



The infants have already yielded insights into olm behaviour. Researchers knew the animals may regrow misplaced limbs, however when considered one of the younger tore off a sibling’s leg, they have been in a position to examine the regeneration course of up shut. Yet a lot about the amphibians stays mysterious. We don’t know what number of olms reside in the wild, nor even what number of species there are, says Lilijana Mali, an amphibians professional at Ljubljana University. Her staff assume there are most likely 9 sorts, scattered all through the Adriatic limestone karst. They do know, although, that the amphibians are delicate to air pollution in addition to mild, which makes Postojna’s breeding success all the extra very important.

Like snowboarding for the Norwegians or browsing for Hawaiians, caving is a nationwide pastime in Slovenia. The limestone bedrock of this nation of two million individuals is peppered with greater than 13,000 caves. To expertise the realm of the wild olms, I pulled on overalls, helmet and wellies and left behind the vivarium and the vacationer prepare. Caver and information Roman Bogataj, who research astrophysics in his spare time, was to be my information, and I warned him that I undergo from delicate claustrophobia. “Just think of it as a walk with nice scenery,” he mentioned, with a stroke of his beard.













Primož, in his lab, chats to author Tom Allan. Photograph: Ziga Intihar



We adopted a simple path alongside a thundering subterranean river, then turned off right into a facet chamber often known as the Colourful Passage. Translucent curtain stalactites hung from the ceiling and the ground was adorned with cave pearls, glinting stalagmites and jumbled purple rocks. Then Roman nonchalantly invited me to crawl by means of an oval opening in the rock face, a mere olm’s-length excessive. “I can fit, so for you it’s no problem,” he smiled, patting his modest stomach.

I peered into the gap and felt darts of adrenalin shoot down my legs, however with Roman’s reassurance, and towards each intuition, I discovered myself squirming into the crevice. The rock squeezed my chest from under and above, narrowing to a degree the place I needed to angle my helmeted head to 1 facet to suit by means of. I belly-wriggled and kicked till I used to be alone in a chamber that was the stillest place I’ve ever been.

Roman joined me and we clicked off our headtorches. For just a few clockless minutes we skilled the world the child dragons know: a spot of silence and deep, smothering darkness, to which my ideas have usually turned in the lengthy lockdown months since. When Roman switched on his torch I discovered myself like the olm, flinching from the mild and in no hurry to return to the vibrant, chaotic world above.

• The journey was offered by Postojna Cave, which is open every day 9am-7pm from 3 June (summer season hours), with child olms in their new vivarium from 8 June. Tours: grownup €25.80, 5-16 years €15.50