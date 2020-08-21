Baby chicks are dying in the mail. One hatchery lost 4,800 in a single shipment

Thousands of baby chicks delivered to New England farmers have actually gotten here dead given that the U.S. Postal Service cut operations in current months, contributing to issues about mail-delivery interruptions under examination in Congress.

Haden Gooch, 29, who raises broiler chickens on a farm in Monmouth, Maine, stated he’s gotten 500 dead chicks over his last 2 deliveries, losing about a fifth of his stock each time. Over 6 years of farming, he can’t keep in mind losing more than 25 in a shipment in the past.

“I’m kind of freaked out. For me, that’s a significant loss,” Gooch stated. “You’re talking thousands of dollars in lost revenue each time, and farming is such a thin-margin business.”

Representative Chellie Pingree, a Maine Democrat who raises chickens on her own little natural farm, stated her workplace just recently began getting many problems about such losses. She’s raising the concern in a letter she’s flowing amongst congressional coworkers that she prepares to send out Friday to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

DeJoy is set to be questioned Friday by the Senate Homeland Security Committee on a performance drive that stimulated …

