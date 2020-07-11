Baby boy plunges 50ft from third-floor window of Birmingham YMCA apartment block

A baby boy is fighting for his life after plummeting from a third floor flat in Birmingham.

The one-year-old plunged 50 feet from an apartment block shortly before 7pm yesterday evening.

He was today said to be in a critical condition in hospital with a significant head injury.

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation in to how the baby came to fall from the building in Reservoir Road, Erdington, considered to by a YMCA hostel for susceptible adults.

A small piece of clothing lay on the floor, surrounded by green fasteners from first aid kits used by the ambulance crew to treat the injured baby

A police van was seen stationed outside the building, considered to be a YMCA hostel for vulnerable adults

The baby is believed to have fallen on a narrow pathway between the building and the railway embankment.

A witness said: ‘I didn’t view it happen, but I heard screaming from a woman. There were so many cops and ambulance people here, it was gut wrenching.

‘I heard from other residents here that there clearly was another young kid inside when it simply happened, I’m praying the child will be okay.’

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed the child boy to hospital on blue lights and sirens, where that he remains in a critical condition.

The infant remains in hospital after having suffered a serious injury from the fall

A cordon was yesterday evening placed round the rear of the property, where residential rooms look out onto a railway line.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: ‘We are investigating after a child fell from the window of a set on Reservoir Road, Erdington just before 7.30pm yesterday evening.

‘The one-year-old son or daughter was taken fully to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains today as enquiries keep on into how he came to exist his injuries.’