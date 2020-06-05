Baby Archie Is ‘Saying A Few Words’ – Here They Are!

Archie Harrison is growing up, just not before our eyes!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, who turned 1 in May has been “saying a few words” and it is getting “more active with his toys!” They grow up so fast…

Related: Meg Reveals Her Personal Experience With Racism In Resurfaced 2012 PSA

A source revealed to Us Weekly:

“He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog.’”

So sweet!!

The insider added:

“He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks.”

We didn’t think we’d get a look at how he’s grown on his birthday last month, specially because his parents have now been on an Instagram hiatus since the end of March.

However, many royal fans were pleasantly surprised to see the very squirmy boy and his momma having story time together, captured as part of the #SaveWithStories campaign which supports “food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best — and also — with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies.”

Ch-ch-check out the adorableness yourself (below):

Related: Meghan Speaks About George Floyd’s Death In Moving Graduation Address

Just before his birthday, we heard from the different source about his curiosity with regards to the great outdoors! We can’t imagine he’s getting a lot of that today because of COVID-19, but that he “loves being outside in nature,” a confidant previously told Us Weekly.

The insider also added just how lucky the parents are feeling to be together on the new journey:

“Harry’s happy he’s getting to spend quality time with his family.”

The category of three was living in Canada at the time, so we’re sure Archie was exposed to the many sites and sounds up there, though that’s likely not the case in El Lay. A 2nd source explained:

“Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods. She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily.”

They added at the time:

“[Meghan is] very kind to the locals she meets while hiking. She’s all around pleasant to strangers. She is telling friends that she’s so very happy to be out in nature and [in] their secluded area.”

We hope to see Archie soon, or at the very least get a few firsthand updates from his ‘rents!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]