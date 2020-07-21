BABY and two staff members test positive for coronavirus at a Melbourne childcare centre 

A baby and two staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at a Melbourne child care centre.

The three cases from the Ada Mary A’Beckett Children’s Centre, in Port Melbourne, were confirmed on Tuesday.

The centre has been shut down the deep clean is undertaken, contact-tracing has begun.

‘Management is taking direction from the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure all response protocols and procedures are correctly implemented and followed,’ the centre said.

‘Safeguarding the health and wellbeing of children, families and employees remains the overwhelming priority of the centre’s management and the committee.’

More to come