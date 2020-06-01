Baby among those shot at block party, according to Houston Police

By
Jasyson
-

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 2-year-old and a 12-year-old had been among different individuals who had been shot at a block occasion on Saturday evening, Houston Police reported.

It occurred round 9 p.m. on Scott avenue close to Barberry in Southeast Houston.

A 22-year-old man died from his accidents. The 2-year-old was shot within the leg, and in complete, 5 folks had been shot.

Police stated the occasion consisted of about 200 to 300 folks.

“Five different weapons passed off, so trying to put it all together,” stated Commander Ron Borza.

Investigators stated they had been speaking to one particular person of curiosity.

