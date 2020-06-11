Babushka, Svetlana and me: a photo essay | Art and design

The pictures in this series address questions of claustrophobic spaces. They convey a sense of being locked down, nevertheless they were taken last year prior to the emergence of Covid-19. They were snapped inside my grandmother’s small flat in St Petersburg, which for quite some time she has scarcely left. As long when i can remember my grandmother’s world has conveyed a sense to be locked down. She leaves the flat once a week to have groceries and a TELEVISION guide from the shop directly below her apartment. In the wintertime she doesn’t leave the flat for three months because it’s too cold and windy outside, or too slippery.











To keep entertained, Babushka cooks, washes dishes, mends clothes and watches TV. Under Russia’s coroanvirus lockdown measures she isn’t allowed to travel more than 200 metres from her apartment. This is something she’s hardly done in the past 10 years, so her life is relatively unchanged.















With the intention of exploring my Russian connections, I made two trips to the country in September and December 2019. In this small apartment I made portraits of my grandmother (Babushka), my mother (Svetlana) and myself, in various configurations. I also documented the daily routines and minutiae of my grandmother’s life – the furnishings, her food and pickles, her decor and the ubiquitous television screen that is her main link with the outside world.

























































The reality I’m depicting here for my grandmother have not changed much; she has always lived this way. Since my grandfather died 10 years back, her life has become increasingly isolated. My grandmother took care of me for the first four years of my life so, for me, the apartment is similar to a time capsule. When I visit I am treated like I’m still a child and it doesn’t feel like much changes, though at times I’ve not came back for years. The routine and familiarity of life in this apartment can be both bleak and comforting and I set myself the task of building a visual narrative with photographs taken only within its confines. I saw this work was as the beginning of a long-term procedure for engagement with my family history and I hadn’t anticipated that a depiction of the claustrophobic isolation would be so pertinent to what’s happening today.







































































My grandmother came to be at the start of the 2nd world war, which brought starvation and many other privations. She experienced temporary blindness as a child and has permanent partial deafness as a result of the war. My mother was raised in communist Russia, when travel not in the Soviet Union was not possible. As a young woman she lived through perestroika and also experienced immense hardship; there clearly was no food on the shelves and basic items were rationed. During this time around there was also a large amount of fear surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.















My grandmother sewing in her bedroom, one of the common places you could find her in her flat at midday.

My grandmother sorting the good from bad tomatoes in your kitchen, and with a doll she has created, the outfit replicates a dress she sewed for me personally aged six – resembling me when I was a daughter or son after I had left with my mother for the united kingdom.

The traumas of state violence, war and gender violence weigh heavily on my family. My great grandfather, a victim of Stalin’s purges, was executed in the 1930s. I came to be in Russia, but found Britain at the age of four, after my mother fled my abusive and violent father.





























With this project I needed to engage with my family history and investigate my grandmother’s life and the relationships between her, my mother and me. I felt that through exploring this 1 small confined space I really could find something typically Russian but universally human. I will be particularly thinking about the idea of post-memory, and in understanding the ways family trauma might be passed down through the generations. I am also interested in exactly how we create and project to our own pasts.















My intention is to place female narratives, so often neglected, at the centre of the project. I am hoping this depiction of the lives of three ordinary women will represent something universal in regards to the bonds of love and history that connect generations of women around the world.