BA refuses to meet Home Secretary over quarantine plans

Britain’s biggest airline, British Airways, has refused to attend a meeting with Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday to discuss the UK’s quarantine plans.

From 8 June the us government will require all travellers to the UK to quarantine for 14 days or face a £1,000 fine.

But BA, which is under huge financial strain due to the pandemic, has called it “another blow to our industry”.

Owner IAG failed to give a reason behind not attending and declined further comment.

However, the operator is understood to be annoyed at what it saw as deficiencies in consultation over the quarantine’s introduction.

The BBC has asked the Home Office for comment.

EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic, as well as the owner of Heathrow Airport, were among the aviation businesses that met the house secretary and junior aviation minister Kelly Tolhurst.

BA has faced heavy criticism in parliament in recent days over a plan to slash jobs while accessing the government’s furlough scheme.

In April, BA said it would cut 12,000 roles and weaken stipulations for its remaining staff, just weeks after it had put 30,000 workers on the job retention scheme which pays workers’ wages.

The airline has defended the cuts as necessary, but on Wednesday Ms Tolhurst suggested BA should be held to account fully for what one MP called a “breach of faith”.

“The [furlough] scheme wasn’t designed for taxpayers to fund the wages of employees only for those companies to put exactly the same staff on notice of redundancy through the furlough period,” Ms Tolhurst said.

An industry source said that BA feels “it has not been treated professionally; that the meeting was a waste of time”.

‘Tourism blow’

The government insists the new quarantine rules can help contain the spread of coronavirus but has faced a backlash from Conservative MPs who argue they will harm airlines and prevent people taking summer holidays

The rules have also been roundly criticised by the UK’s tourism industry, which has all but ground to a halt due to the pandemic.

In her opening remarks at the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of the rail and maritime industries, Ms Patel said: “Protecting lives will always be our top priority, but I am alive to the impact on your sector and I’m asking you to work with us on this.”

But previously Thursday, the boss of the UK’s biggest airport services company, Swissport, said on Thursday that the program could deliver a “killer blow” to the tourism sector.

Michael O’Leary, leader of Ryanair, echoed those concerns, saying the requirement to self-isolate would “significantly reduce European visitors”.

“The safety and security of our people and our customers is always our top priority and public health must come first,” a Virgin Atlantic spokesman said.

“However, the introduction of mandatory 14-day self-isolation for every single traveller entering the UK will reduce customer demand significantly and prevent a resumption of services at scale.”

On Monday, a small grouping of 200 travel agents wrote to Ms Patel asking for the plans to be scrapped.

The letter suggested travel should be feasible for people – without quarantine – between destinations “deemed safe from coronavirus”.

So-called air bridges will allow visitors from countries where coronavirus disease rates are low in to the UK, with no to self-isolate for two weeks.

A government source told the BBC there is a “list” of countries which the government was hoping to secure air bridge agreements with, which include all major European tourist destinations such as for instance Portugal, Spain and France as well as Australia and Singapore.

However, for the present time the idea is under consideration, perhaps not established policy.