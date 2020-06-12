BA, easyJet and Ryanair begin court action over UK quarantine rules | Airline industry

Britain’s three biggest air companies have filed papers in the high court to find an urgent judicial overview of the government’s quarantine laws, which they say are having a devastating impact on tourism and the wider economy.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair say the rules, which came into impact on Monday and require passengers arriving from abroad to self-isolate at a single address for 14 days, are flawed and will cost a large number of jobs.

The airlines sent a letter to the federal government last week to start out their legal challenge, and court proceedings are now in train. The airlines have requested a hearing as quickly as possible.

Despite reports of private briefings that “air bridges” allowing travel between your UK and some other European countries could possibly be established by the end of the month, the three airlines say they have maybe not yet seen any proof how and when they will be implemented.

Instead, they are urging the government to revisit an insurance plan briefly introduced in March that targeted passengers entering from “high-risk” countries for quarantine.

They said: “This would be the most practical and effective solution and enables civil servants to focus on other, more significant issues arising from the pandemic while bringing the UK in line with much of Europe which is opening its borders mid-June.”

The airlines’ chief executives have now been outspoken inside their criticism of the rules. Willie Walsh, the boss of BA’s parent company IAG, has described them as “irrational and disproportionate”, while Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary has said they truly are “nonsense”.

In the legal filing, the airlines argue that the rules tend to be more stringent than those placed on people who have Covid-19 and leave their home, that there was no consultation on the policy and no scientific evidence provided to guide it, that exemptions for commuters undermine the policy, and that the government is seeking to ban travel to and from countries with lower infection rates than the UK.

The home secretary, Priti Patel, has said the rules are guided by the science and essential to help prevent a potential 2nd wave of coronavirus.

Most UK passenger flights have now been grounded considering that the end of March, and the carriers say the quarantine rules jeopardise their plans to start out increasing holiday flights the following month. The government has said the rules will be reviewed on 29 June.