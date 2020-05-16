B Dortmund 4 – 0 Schalke

Raphael Guerreiro scored twice as Borussia Dortmund put the strain on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and blew away any cobwebs in model with a crushing 4-0 win over rivals Schalke.

In their first sport for 66 days Dortmund shook off early indicators of rust in entrance of an nearly-empty Westfalenstadion to take a commanding lead by half-time by Erling Haaland’s 10th purpose in as many league video games for the membership (29), and Guerreiro’s sensible end on the stroke of the interval (44).

Thorgan Hazard, who was drafted into the beginning line-up throughout the heat-up owing to an damage to Giovanni Reyna, made probably the most of his probability by including a 3rd three minutes after half-time, earlier than Guerreiro doubled his tally with a superb outdoors-of-the-boot end (63) to stress an emphatic victory over sorry Schalke.

David Wagner’s properly-crushed aspect hardly ever threatened and drop out of European rivalry to eighth, whereas Dortmund’s victory places them inside some extent of league leaders Bayern Munich, who journey to Union Berlin on Sunday.

Dortmund return with a flourish

A cagey opening within the eerily quiet environment of Dortmund’s huge residence was maybe no shock lower than two weeks because the Bundesliga had returned to coaching, as Schalke seemed simply as assured within the early levels with out severely testing Roman Burki.

They needed to survive an early penalty scare in opposition to in-kind Haaland with barely 10 minutes on the clock as Jonjo Kenny appeared to deal with the Norway striker’s shot, however after a VAR overview referee Deniz Aytekin let the Everton loanee off the hook.

Guerreiro celebrates with crew-mates after scoring Dortmund’s second simply earlier than half-time



Haaland would as an alternative get the higher of the 23-year-previous Englishman lower than 20 minutes later when Hazard was given time to cross from deep on the best, and Haaland confidently tucked the ball previous Markus Schubert for the opener.

Goalmouth motion was nonetheless missing with the impasse damaged however 21-year-previous Schalke goalkeeper Schubert’s error performed an element in its return, when his poor clearance was threaded into Guerreiro’s path by Julian Brandt, and he slotted in a second off the far submit.

Wagner’s half-time directions for his crew went up in smoke lower than three minutes after the restart, as from their first assault of the second interval Brandt fed Hazard to beat Schubert, who ought to have executed higher together with his effort on an more and more troublesome afternoon for him.

With barely an hour gone an emphatic victory was sealed as a lapse in focus from Kenny performed Guerreiro onside and, maybe ready for the linesman’s flag to rise, he fired in a deft effort with the skin of his left boot for a fourth.