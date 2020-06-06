B Dortmund 1 – 0 Hertha

Emre Can netted the only goal for Borussia Dortmund while they took charge of 2nd place in the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

After defeats for both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach, and RB Leipzig drawing aware of Paderborn, it was a fantastic opportunity for Dortmund to take charge of the Champions League qualification places – plus they took it to move four points away from third.

Former Liverpool midfielder Can, who was playing as a centre-back, struck the winner on 57 minutes when controlling an inspired finish to the bottom corner after a lovely knockdown by Julian Brandt.

It was a primary defeat for Hertha boss Bruno Labbadia, who had overseen an unbeaten four-game run since taking over.

Team news Erling Haaland remained on the therapy table with a knee problem while Mats Hummels was suspended after picking right on up his fifth yellow card of the growing season against Paderborn. Emre Can stepped in at centre-back.

Matheus Cunha remains recovering from a concussion for Hertha Berlin so they kept the same XI that beat Augsburg 2-0.

More to follow along with…

What’s next?

Dortmund go Fortuna Dusseldorf next Saturday, while Hertha Berlin host Frankfurt.