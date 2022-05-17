On May 14, “Aznavour Classique. Aznavour with a classical sound “world premiere of the concert program.

On the eve of Charles Aznavour’s birthday, the Aznavour Foundation announced the launch of this new project, the first concert of which took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. After the Yerevan premiere, “Aznavour Classique” will go on tour, performing in the best concert halls of the world.

The soloist of the concert was Christina Aznavour, who is also the executive director of the “Aznavour” foundation. The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia under the direction of invited conductor Nikola Simoni performed with him on one stage. The special guests were musicians Eric Bershon և Didier Guazo, who accompanied Aznavour on the best stages of the world. Charles Aznavour’s famous songs were performed during the concert.



By the decision of the “Aznavour” Foundation, all the proceeds of the concert will be transferred to the “Grants for Wounded Soldiers” program implemented by the Foundation, which is implemented in cooperation with the “Soldier’s House”. 24 business projects have already received funding within the framework of the same program.

