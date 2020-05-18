Aznavour family didn’t ask but encourages naming Zvartnots Airport after Charles Aznavour – Panorama

In January of this yr, Nicolas Aznavour, the Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aznavour Foundation, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan concerning the discussions round renaming of the Zvartnots International Airport.

As Aznavour Foundation reported, responding to the lively public discussions within the media with reference to Zvartnots International Airport’s renaming ranging from 2018, in addition to right now’s publication by the Public Council of RA, Mr. Nicolas Aznavour expressed his place on the matter.

It is famous Nicolas Aznavour didn’t apply for the renaming of the airport, and such emphasis within the media publications is taken into account unacceptable.

“In 2018, after my father’s passing, we had been knowledgeable a couple of marketing campaign to rename the airport after him and the Foundation additionally obtained some requests. Our family was in mourning at the moment and we didn’t react to these letters and bulletins. But just lately we came upon that ranging from January 11th a brand new wave of the identical initiative has appeared in numerous media shops and social media, together with polls meant to guage the general public’s response to naming the airport after Charles Aznavour.

The greatest takeover from the media and the discussions was that individuals are very optimistic about renaming the airport after my father, but additionally they have a robust attachment to the title Zvartnots. This leads us to consider that the best choice can be to maintain the identical title by including Charles Azavour’s title to it: Zvartnots International Airport after Charles Aznavour,” the letter learn partly.

“I am aware that for naming purposes the Government requires permission from families and the right holders. With this letter, I would like to express our willingness and encouragement to add Charles Aznavour’s name to the name of the Zvartnots Airport. We are certain that the new name will bring more international attention towards our country and help us in promoting Armenia to the world,” the letter added.

The Aznavour Foundation subsequent famous the truth that Mr. Nicolas Aznavour didn’t name for renaming of the airport, but expressed the family’s optimistic perspective on the topic. The Aznavour family attaches nice significance to public opinion and desires to emphasise that the most effective answer can be to include the brand new title, whereas preserving the previous one, following the worldwide expertise.