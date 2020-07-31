Azlanlan Compatible Airpods 1/2Case, Cartoon Character AJ Sneakers Starbuck Cup McDonald’s Cup Jack Danny Funny Cool Circle Design Cover AirPods Case (White Cup)



Price: $9.77

(as of Jul 31,2020 08:52:14 UTC – Details)



💖 100% brand new and high quality airpods Protective Accessories, It is so cute, fits perfectly and it was durable and the silicone cover offers good protection against impact for your airpods 1 and Airpods 2.

💖 3D Cute cartoon unique animated adorable Shockproof and drop proof wireless charging design, You can get many compliments on it, especially suitable for children, women, teens, sons and daughters.

💖 Provides easy access to charge, and support for Airpods 2 wireless charge 100%.

💖 Easy to Clean, You can rinse this airpods 1 & 2 case just with water (please remove the airpods)

💖 A nice gift for your friends and your families! Excellent value for money. What’s in the Box: 1 pcs Cartoon case for Airpods 1 & Airpods 2 Customer Service AZlanlan is committed to providing high-quality products and services. If you have any questions about our product or service, please just contact us, we would like to take responsibility and offer you a 100% satisfied solution.

✔Soft silicone material fancy pattern cartoon girly shockproof and drop proof shell and have good

✔Compatible with wireless charge 100% This case is support with wireless charge 100% for airpods

✔FITS PERFECTLY This case is made from vivid color rubber and in a so chic special fantasy style, i

✔Adorable cartoon animal phone cover compatible with not only airpods 1, also airpods 2, Lifetime W